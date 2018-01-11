Photo: Tim Lavow/CBSDFW
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – A Fort Worth SWAT team shot and killed an armed suspect who confronted them during a narcotics raid early today on the city’s Near Southside.
It happened just after 1 a.m. near St. Louis Avenue and Richmond Avenue just a few blocks south of John Peter Smith Hospital.
We have no details on what happened, but officers tell us the suspect died at the hospital.
Major case detectives were on scene handling the investigation.
There were no details this morning about the suspect or what kind of drugs cops were looking for.
