DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A man who was in the country illegally when he hit and killed a motorcyclist in Grand Prairie was recently arrested for trying to sneak back across the border.
Border Patrol agents tracked 34-year-old Alejandro Pardo-Castro through some footprints and found him near a ranch south of Brackettville on Saturday.
“Undocumented immigrants who are removed from the United States and later re-enter without authorization can pose a danger to the public,” said Officer David Vera with the U.S. Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector said. “Quite often they are attempting to travel to places where they have established ties. In many cases, these are the same communities they perpetrated the crimes for which they were convicted.”
Pardo-Castro had no driver license and was here illegally when he hit and killed Modena Dollison, 43, of Waxahachie, on Hwy 161 near I-20 in Sept. 2011, according to court papers.
Pardo-Castro was convicted of criminally negligent homicide. He served 18 months in prison before he was deported. He now faces up to 20 years in prison for trying to cross the border.
“This subject has already demonstrated his propensity to commit serious crimes,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez. “I thank our agents for their hard work and vigilance, which prevents these types of criminals from re-entering our communities.”