OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A jury in Oklahoma has convicted a woman of killing her 33-year-old daughter by forcing a crucifix and medallion down her throat because she believed the woman was possessed by the devil.

Fifty-one-year-old Juanita Gomez was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the 2016 death of Geneva Gomez. Jurors recommended a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Police found Geneva Gomez lying on the ground inside her mother’s Oklahoma City home with her arms spread out as if she had been crucified. A large crucifix had been placed on her chest.

Court documents indicate Juanita Gomez told police she forced a crucifix down her daughter’s throat and watched her die.

A psychologist found her competent to stand trial and said she was feigning memory problems to appear incompetent.

