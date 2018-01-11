Weather-Related Cancellations & Delays For DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Here’s a list of the latest weather-related closings and delays for Thursday, January 11, 2018.

Aledo ISD – Due to the possibility of inclement weather, all AISD evening activities have been canceled. All evening high school soccer tournament games at AHS and Daniel Ninth Grade have been postponed. #BearcatSafe

Carroll ISD – All Carroll ISD after school and evening OUTDOOR activities and practices are canceled tonight (Thursday, Jan 11) due to cold temperatures and wind chill.

Celina ISD – All CISD Athletic Events scheduled for this evening have been cancelled, including JH Boys and Girls Basketball and Varsity Soccer.

Crowley ISD – All middle school basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11 have been CANCELED due to the possibility of inclement weather. This includes the boys and girls teams at H.F. Stevens Middle School, Crowley Middle School and Summer Creek Middle School.

Denton ISD – All outdoor athletic activities/practices are canceled for this afternoon and tonight, Jan. 11, due to extreme cold and high winds.

Lake Dallas Middle – LDMS Band Booster Meeting rescheduled for Jan. 18th 6:30pm in the LDMS band hall. Stay warm.

Little Elm ISD – @LEISDAthletics Girls VAR Soccer @ Aledo Tourn. and Boys VAR Soccer at Guyer Tourn. Have both been canceled for today.

Mansfield ISD – @MISDathletics middle school basketball games & high school soccer games have been canceled tonight (Jan. 11) due to the possibility of unsafe travel conditions.

Northwest ISD – With this afternoon and evening’s drop in temperatures and possible precipitation in the area, Northwest ISD has decided to cancel all non-athletic after-school and evening activities for precautionary reasons. All outdoor athletic events have been canceled, and the indoor athletic events are to be determined. Dismissal procedures will be normal today. For updates to any inclement weather closings or cancelations, please visit our website at http://www.nisdtx.org.