*Yesterday High: 60; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*
- STRONG cold front arrives by noon. 30+ degree temp. drop by evening into the 30s. Wind gusts to 45mph (Wind Advisory).
- Winter Weather Advisory north of I-20 (2pm-8pm)
- Quick burst of sleet or snow – late afternoon into evening. MINOR accumulations possible.
- Second ‘DRY’ front early Saturday.
- Third front early next week could bring some frozen precip late Monday into Tuesday.
- Staying cold through next week.
Today: STRONG cold arrives around lunchtime. Turning sharply colder and VERY windy (Wind Adv.). Cloudy and windy. Chance of Sleet and Snow. High: Near 60(noon); Low 30s (6pm). Wind: NNW 20-30 G 45 mph.
Tonight: Clearing, windy and COLD. Low: 21-25. Wind: NNW 20-30 mph.
Friday: Roads improve after NOON. Sunny, breezy and chilly. High: Mid 40s. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.
Saturday and Sunday: 2nd cold front early Sat. Sunny, windy and colder. Highs: Upper 30s (Sat); Mid 40s (Sun). HARD morning freezes.
MLK Day: Increasing clouds and milder. Cold front late. Possible freezing drizzle after midnight. High: Upper 40s.
Tuesday: Sunny, windy and colder. Low: Mid 20s; High: Mid 30s.
Dan BrounoffMore from Dan Brounoff