By Ken Molestina
DALLAS (CBS11) – The woman accusing now fired former Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Zach Thompson of sexual misconduct released an open letter detailing abuse she says happened over a two- year span while working at the DCHHS.

The woman, who did not give her name, detailed her anguish and the accusations and said in part, “I sought the services of a mental health counselor, had periods where it was hard to sleep or eat and cried on my way to work on many occasions.”

The woman’s attorney, Jennifer Spencer, said her client was coerced into having sex with Thompson at work.

“Always at the county in his office or her office always initiated by him and almost always over her objection,” said Spencer. “‘No. Stop. Why are you doing this?’ Comments like that.”

Thompson’s attorney, Anthony Lyons, also issued a response on Friday.

“Mr. Thompson denies any allegations of misconduct as an employee of Dallas County, and more specifically of sexual harassment.”

screen shot 2018 01 04 at 7 06 19 pm Woman Accusing Former Dallas County Official Of Sexual Misconduct Shares Details Through Attorney

Zachary Thompson (CBS11)

Spencer says the sexual misconduct ended in 2015, but soon after claims Thompson began to retaliate towards her client.

In her letter, the accuser said Thompson went as far as changing her job title, her work hours and her parking spot.

It wasn’t until last month the accuser came forward with the allegations.

Spencer said there is good reason for that.

“I believe the hashtag “me too” movement has also helped inspire her to come forward to day,” said Spencer. “She put up with the sexual conduct was because she loved her work with the county. She doesn’t want to leave even today.”

Spencer says they are not seeking criminal charges against Thompson.

She says she and her client support the county’s decision to fire Thompson and now they want all grievances filed against the accuser to be dropped, a monetary settlement and a review of policy in the county in regards to sexual misconduct.

