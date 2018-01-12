ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – If you like baseball and you enjoying hitting the links, the Texas Rangers have something just for you.

The city of Arlington and the Rangers announced a joint partnership Friday to create the world’s only Major League Baseball-branded golf course.

The Chester W. Ditto Course in Arlington is currently undergoing $24 million dollars worth of renovations and will be re-named The Texas Rangers Golf Club.

The course is expected to open this summer.

“As the world’s only MLB-themed golf course, this course is sure to be a ‘bucket list’ item for baseball fans across the globe, especially our Rangers fan right here in Arlington,” Mayor Jeff Williams said.

The club and the city say the partnership affords the opportunity for Arlington to offer a destination golf course not only for residents but for visitors to the Rangers ballpark, Texas Live! and other Entertainment District attractions.

“The Texas Rangers are proud to continue our great partnership with the City of Arlington on yet another outstanding project,” said Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President for Business Operations. “Ditto Golf Course has a long tradition in North Arlington and Rangers’ team personnel have been playing at that location for many years. We feel this presents a great cross-promotional opportunity for the club, and we look forward to working with the City to make Texas Rangers Golf Club a first-class destination.”

Renovation plans for the course include a new 33,871-square-foot clubhouse, set to open in the spring of 2019. The clubhouse, which will be named in honor of Chester W. Ditto, will feature a full-service restaurant and bar, pro shop, multi-purpose rental and event spaces, and more.

The city says they have yet to finalize how much it will cost to play at the course, however, Arlington residents can expect a discount.