Filed Under:Dallas Package Thief, Missing Packages, package thief, stolen packages

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Police say they have arrested a woman wanted for several package thefts in the Northeast Dallas area.

kelli russell mugshot Dallas Police Take Package Thief Off The Streets

(Credit: Dallas Police)

Officers stopped a vehicle at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday for multiple traffic violations after they received a tip that the driver matched the description of a wanted package thief.

Police say 33-year-old Kelli Russell was arrested for those traffic violations and taken in for questioning.

After executing a search warrant, detectives discovered a large number of stolen packages inside Russell’s residence.

Authorities say many of the thefts haven’t been reported yet and that they are currently in the process of tracking down the victims to determine the values of the stolen property before formally charging Russell.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch