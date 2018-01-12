DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Police say they have arrested a woman wanted for several package thefts in the Northeast Dallas area.
Officers stopped a vehicle at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday for multiple traffic violations after they received a tip that the driver matched the description of a wanted package thief.
Police say 33-year-old Kelli Russell was arrested for those traffic violations and taken in for questioning.
After executing a search warrant, detectives discovered a large number of stolen packages inside Russell’s residence.
Authorities say many of the thefts haven’t been reported yet and that they are currently in the process of tracking down the victims to determine the values of the stolen property before formally charging Russell.