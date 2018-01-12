CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead and a woman hospitalized after a robbery at a supermarket in Fort Worth.

Police have identified the man killed as 26-year-old Raymond Huerta, of Fort Worth. Witnesses say he was killed trying to protect his wife.

The shooting happened at the Save-A-Lot grocery store on James Avenue near Interstate-20.

According to police, they found Huerta dead “on the floor of the business” when they arrived.

A witness who spoke with CBS 11 News said he and a friend were at a home across the street from the grocery store when two men approached them. He said they both feared they were about to be robbed so his friend pulled out a gun and the suspects raw away.

A short tim elater he said he heard gunshots, ran over to the store and found a man shot in the head and a woman who looked as if she’d  been beaten on the head and face with a gun.

An assistant store manager said two women were working at the store at the time of the robbery and that the man killed was the husband of one of those employees. Police say Huerta, who was concerned about his wife working late at night and was at the store to look out for her, was shot as he intervened during the robbery.

Fort Worth police have not given a description of the suspects – only that they’re looking for two men. Witnesses say the men may be driving a silver-colored Ford Taurus.

