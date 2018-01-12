MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police are seeking help in finding two suspects for an aggravated robbery spree at various fast food restaurants across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.
Police say there were two offenses at Jack in the Box locations and eight offenses at different Whataburger locations in Mesquite, Terrell, Forney, Irving, Euless, Lancaster and Carrollton.
Investigators believe the same two suspects are involved in the robberies.
According to police, the two male suspects had their faces and hands covered, and both were armed with handguns during the robberies. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or gray sedan.
Police say the robberies usually took place between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
According to police, there were four robberies in Mesquite. Police released photos from the most recent offense, which was at a Whataburger in the 2900 block of North Galloway Avenue. This offense occurred on January 9 at 3:49 a.m.
Mesquite police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call 972.285.6336 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.