Filed Under:Carrollton, Euless, Fast Food, Forney, Irving, Jack in the Box, lancaster, Local TV, Mesquite, Mesquite Police, Robbery Spree, terrell, Whataburger
Mesquite police are searching for two suspect involved in a robbery spree at various fast food restaurants across the Metroplex. (Mesquite PD)

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police are seeking help in finding two suspects for an aggravated robbery spree at various fast food restaurants across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

Police say there were two offenses at Jack in the Box locations and eight offenses at different Whataburger locations in Mesquite, Terrell, Forney, Irving, Euless, Lancaster and Carrollton.

Investigators believe the same two suspects are involved in the robberies.

According to police, the two male suspects had their faces and hands covered, and both were armed with handguns during the robberies. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or gray sedan.

image007 e1515796531339 Suspects Wanted For Fast Food Robbery Spree Across DFW Metroplex

Suspect vehicle in a robbery spree at fast food restaurants across the DFW metroplex. (Mesquite PD)

Police say the robberies usually took place between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

According to police, there were four robberies in Mesquite. Police released photos from the most recent offense, which was at a Whataburger in the 2900 block of North Galloway Avenue. This offense occurred on January 9 at 3:49 a.m.

robbery e1515796405962 Suspects Wanted For Fast Food Robbery Spree Across DFW Metroplex

Mesquite police are searching for two suspect involved in a robbery spree at various fast food restaurants across the Metroplex. (Mesquite PD)

Mesquite police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call 972.285.6336 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch