By L.P. Phillips
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County grand jury has indicted the adoptive parents of Sherin Mathews for her death.

On Friday, Wesley Mathews was indicted by the grand jury for injury to a child and child endangerment. His wife, Sini Matthews, was indicted for endangering a child.

The charge effectively holds both responsible for the October 7 death of their 3-year-old daughter Sherin.

An autopsy was unable to pinpoint exactly how the little girl died. “Homicidal violence” or death at the hands of another person was the ruling the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office gave for toddler’s death.

Wesley Mathews initially told police the toddler died when she choked while drinking a glass of milk.

Richardson detective’s testified during a hearing in December that Wesley Mathews told officers he was force-feeding Sherin, who was underweight, with milk from a bottle in the early morning hours when she choked.

Mathews said he held his daughter as she died, then placed her body in the back of his car with a bag of garbage, drove to a shopping center where he disposed of the garbage, then to a culvert where he hid her body. The little girl’s body was found there two weeks later.

The charge Sini Mathews is now facing stem from police accusations that the woman left Sherin home alone for more than an hour while she, her husband and the couple’s 4-year-old biological child, went to dinner in Garland.

