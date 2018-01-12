IRVING (CBSDFW) – Irving police are investigating after a woman was found murdered in a home on Thursday.
At around 7 p.m., police responded to a call in the 3200 block of Lark Lane and found 58-year-old Susan Bufford Maleskey had been shot and killed.
Authorities say a family member arrived home and discovered the victim’s body.
The motive for the crime is unknown at this time, however, detectives don’t believe the killing was random.
Authorities are following up on leads and believe they have identified a suspect in the crime.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972-273-1010).