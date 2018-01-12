CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHERCurrent Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:church shooting, Church Shooting Victims, deadly church shooting, First Baptist Church, First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Local TV, Sutherland Springs, Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs Shooting, Texas Church Shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 6-year-old boy who was shot several times and was the last victim still hospitalized following the November 5 church massacre in South Texas left the hospital for home Thursday, riding home in a firetruck.

Ryland Ward rode in the firetruck from University Medical Center in San Antonio 30 miles to his home in Sutherland Springs, passing by the scene of the shooting that left more than two dozen worshippers at the First Baptist Church dead and about 20 others wounded. The attacker, Devin Patrick Kelley, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

sutherland springs crosses Last Victim, 6, In Texas Church Shootings Leaves Hospital

Man prays at memorial in Sutherland Springs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ryland was shot five times. His stepmother, Joann Ward, and his two sisters, 5-year-old Brooke Ward and 7-year-old Emily Garza, were killed in the shooting. The gunman killed 25 people at the church. Authorities have put the official toll at 26 because one of the victims was pregnant.

“Many of us at University Health System who have been touched by the strength and spirit of Ryland and the other Sutherland Springs patients celebrate this milestone with them and their families,” said hospital spokeswoman Elizabeth Allen.

Patrol cars and other firetrucks formed a procession that escorted Ward back to the community of about 420 residents. Motorists pulled to the side of the road into town, and some stepped from their vehicles and waved at the child.

The truck then carried the child past a sheriff’s barricade to his house, which was kept off-limits to the public.

gettyimages 873378806 Last Victim, 6, In Texas Church Shootings Leaves Hospital

Visitors tour the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after it was turned into a memorial to honor those who died on November 12, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The inside of the church has been painted white with 26 white chairs placed around the room. On each chair is a single rose and the name of a shooting victim. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

UHS officials Thursday declined to provide details on Ryland’s current medical condition. However, he has been through a lot, his great uncle said last month.

Earl McMahan told KSAT-TV before the holidays that the boy has had several surgeries and that doctors were still treating his arm, leg and internal organs.

Other victims hospitalized at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio or Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville were previously discharged.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch