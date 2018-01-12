DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man’s body was found inside a train car in east Dallas early this morning following a botched theft attempt.
The unidentified man was found by the train crew around 5:30 a.m. Friday while they were stopped near the intersection of Lovett and Buckner Blvd.
Officials with Union Pacific Railroad believe the man was trying to steal car parts from railroad cars being hauled by the train.
“At some point the vehicles shifted inside the train car and pinned him” said Jeff DeGraff with Union Pacific.
According to DeGraff, the exact cause of death isn’t known.
“We’re not sure whether it was a crushing injury, or possibly exposure from the cold” said DeGraff.
