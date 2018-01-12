CBS 11ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 12: Keone Kela #50 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game four of the American League Division Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington on October 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas […]
TXA 21ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 12: Keone Kela #50 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game four of the American League Division Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington on October 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas […]
MeTV TXA 21.2ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 12: Keone Kela #50 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game four of the American League Division Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington on October 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV […]
KRLDARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 12: Keone Kela #50 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game four of the American League Division Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington on October 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 […]
105.3 The FanARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 12: Keone Kela #50 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game four of the American League Division Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington on October 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North […]
Filed Under:105.3 The Fan, 2018, Baseball, Jake Diekman, Jurickson Profar, Keone Kela, MLB, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The Texas Rangers have signed 1-year deals with left-handed pitcher Jake Diekman, right-handed pitcher Keone Kela, and infielder Jurickson Profar for the 2018 season.

Including Tuesday’s agreement with outfielder Ryan Rua, all four Rangers who were eligible for salary arbitration are now under contract for 2018, according to the team.

Diekman missed most of the 2017 season due to an ulcerative colitis condition that required multiple surgeries.

Kela had a 4-1 record with 2 saves and a 2.79 ERA (12 ER/38.2 IP) over 39 relief appearances for the Rangers.

Profar batted .172 (10-58) with 5 RBI over 22 games with Texas last season, but did not play after July 7 when he was sent to Round Rock where he hit .287 (94-327) with 7 home runs and 45 RBI in 87 games.

*Listen to Texas Rangers baseball in DFW on 105.3 The Fan

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch