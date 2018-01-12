ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The Texas Rangers have signed 1-year deals with left-handed pitcher Jake Diekman, right-handed pitcher Keone Kela, and infielder Jurickson Profar for the 2018 season.
Including Tuesday’s agreement with outfielder Ryan Rua, all four Rangers who were eligible for salary arbitration are now under contract for 2018, according to the team.
Diekman missed most of the 2017 season due to an ulcerative colitis condition that required multiple surgeries.
Kela had a 4-1 record with 2 saves and a 2.79 ERA (12 ER/38.2 IP) over 39 relief appearances for the Rangers.
Profar batted .172 (10-58) with 5 RBI over 22 games with Texas last season, but did not play after July 7 when he was sent to Round Rock where he hit .287 (94-327) with 7 home runs and 45 RBI in 87 games.
