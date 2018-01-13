ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police say a drug lab may be to blame for an explosion at an apartment complex overnight.
The explosion happened at around midnight Saturday at the Plantation Apartments in the 700 block of Randol Mill Road.
When police arrived, officers say they found a possible drug lab inside where the explosion occurred.
No one was injured in the explosion.
Police found a baby inside the apartment, who is now in the care of Child Protective Services.
Police arrested 39-year-old Nancy Cruz-Rodriguez and 18-year-old Odalys Corrales for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Corrales was also arrested for child endangerment.
Officers seized more than 21 pounds of meth along with cash and a vehicle.