DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman died early Sunday morning in a house fire in Dallas. A neighbor was able to help save another woman who was inside the home.

The daughters of the good Samaritan, Eduardo Flores, said he was too shaken up to talk on camera after he took quick action when flames broke out.

Inside the home in the 10200 block of Newcombe Drive in east Dallas lived an elderly mother and her daughter, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Veronica Flores said the two were like family. Her parents would cook them hot meals, and her father helped around the yard.

When the fire broke out Sunday morning, Eduardo Flores ran out, barefoot, and tried to save the two women. He was able to help save the mother.

“I was on the phone with 911. He just got out. No shoes, nothing. I just saw him run that way. I put on my coat and shoes. I saw my dad holding the woman away from the house,” said Veronica Flores.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said Eduardo Flores tried to back go back and save the daughter, but the fire was too strong that he couldn’t get inside the home. The daughter was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The identities of the mother and daughter have not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.