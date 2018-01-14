(CBSNEWS) – President Trump said Sunday that he’s not a racist days after his reported use of vulgar language to describe immigrants from African nations, Haiti and El Salvador. He also denies the “s***hole” comment was ever made.
Mr. Trump was meeting with with House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, at Trump International in Miami to discuss a new immigration deal when he was asked about the disparaging remarks.
“Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comment?” Mr. Trump said, with McCarthy standing next to him. “They weren’t made.”
A reporter followed up with a question about the global outcry labeling him as a “racist.”
“No, no, I am not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That, I can tell you,” he said.
Mr. Trump also accused Democrats of failing to advance any bipartisan agreement regarding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — the Obama-era program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
“I don’t think the Democrats want to make a deal,” he wrote on Twitter. “They talk about DACA but they don’t want to help the DACA people.”