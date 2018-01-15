WINTER WEATHERCurrent Info | Radar | Traffic | Closings & Delays | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Bank, Citibank, citigroup, equal pay, Equal Pay for Women and Minorities, Women & Men Equal Pay

NEW YORK (AP) – Citigroup says it will slightly raise pay for women and minorities to close a gap with men and whites.

citibank 461579722 Citigroup Says It Will Use Raises To Narrow Pay Gap

A sign stands in front of a Citibank branch office. (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The big bank says an internal survey shows women get 99 percent as much as men in similar jobs and minorities in the U.S. get 99 percent as much as whites. Those are smaller gaps than in the overall work force.

The bank’s head of human resources said Monday it told employees it will raise compensation this year to help close the gaps.

The bank hasn’t provided figures on average salaries or said how much the raises will cost.

The executive, Michael Murray, says Citigroup Inc. conducted a survey in the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. He says the company is dedicated to pay equity to attract top talent.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch