NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Your kids likely went to bed not knowing if they will have school on Tuesday.

Many school districts are waiting until early Tuesday morning to make the decision.

Fort Worth ISD has delayed school by two hours Tuesday morning. Buses will run on a two-hour delay. The district says it will decide Tuesday between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. whether the delay will stand or if cancellations are necessary.

Dallas ISD has canceled outdoor practices and games for tomorrow. The district said it would make the call about classes by 6:00 a.m. The decision largely depends on if buses are able to operate safely or if electric service at schools is disrupted.

6:00 a.m. is when many schools say they’ll decide whether to cancel classes.

Frisco ISD says officials will drive the roads at 4:30 a.m. to make a decision by 5:30 a.m.

In Denton, parents told us they wished they had a little more notice about school cancellations.

“It would be nice to know at night already but sometimes I get a little frustrated if they call it off without any ice,” said Denton dad Chris Leuschen.

Grand Prairie is asking teachers to stay home Tuesday.

Students already had the day off, but now the district is telling teachers to work from home.