FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Providers with the JPS Health Network are bringing flu prevention and treatment to those who need it most.

flu shot JPS Health Network Taking Flu Clinics On The Road

A nurse draws a dose of flu vaccine. (credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

The medical group announced that their roving flu clinics began Monday.

The roving clinics are designed to reach people at homeless shelters, a church and other places that are convenient for residents to access care.

Those in need of care can go to the JPS Medical Home at True Worth Place located at 1513 E. Presidio St. in Fort Worth on Tuesday. Flu shots and treatment for flu symptoms will be provided to patients on a walk-in basis from 1-3 p.m.

On Saturday, the roving clinic will move to Unity Park, where open-care will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In between those days, JPS says the roving clinic will move among shelters and a church that provides weekly meals to those in need.

On Monday, JPS initiated a designated flu clinic at John Peterson Smith Hospital for people who come to the hospital with the flu but don’t need care provided by the E.R. or Urgent Care.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, for as long as the extra capacity is needed.

JPS says flu cases diagnosed at the hospital rose to 341 in January, approaching December’s surge of 408 cases.

