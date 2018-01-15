CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Ken Molestina
ALEDO, Texas (CBS11)  – On this, the nine-year anniversary of the “Miracle on The Hudson,” the day US Airways flight 1549 landed in the Hudson river with 155 people on board, a North Texas woman is reflecting on the experience that changed her life.

gettyimages 171543012 North Texan Recalls Harrowing Miracle On The Hudson

US Airways Flight 1549 crashes in Hudson River. Rescue crews surround the US Airways plane where passengers can be seen being rescued on Hudson River. Airbus A320-214 flying this route struck a flock of Canada Geese during its initial takeoff, lost engine power and landed in the Hudson River off Midtown Manhattan.(Photo By: John Roca/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Karin Rooney and her then-boyfriend Chris were visiting New York City for a fun few days to see friends and work on their personal relationship with one another.

screen shot 2018 01 15 at 5 16 07 pm North Texan Recalls Harrowing Miracle On The Hudson

Karin Rooney (CBS11)

“Although we never said it was kind of a big trip with regards to figuring out where we were going,” said Rooney.

Soon after they took off from LaGuardia Airport the plane suffered a devastating bird strike.

Rooney remembered that moment saying, “The plane shook, I looked at Chris and I just knew something was wrong.”

All 155 people on board survived and it was that event that brought Rooney and her now husband Chris together.

The two married and live in Aledo now with their three children.

Rooney event wrote a book called, “Sink or Swim” about her ordeal.

While people like Karin and Chris have had their lives changed by the event aviation experts in Dallas are hoping it never happens to any other air travelers again.

Chris Perry from Dallas Love Field says they recorded 180 strikes at the airport in 2017.

He says the city has now purchased a $1.7 million infrared radar to help detect obstruction in the air space and detect it within a five-mile radius.

Perry added, “Just what we’re doing behind the scenes to try and help with safety and convenience around here at Love Field.”

