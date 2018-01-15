NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today Americans honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. There are nearly a dozen events taking place across North Texas and one canceled event continues to cause controversy.
From Collin to Tarrant County and in between, communities are planning to recognize this day. In Dallas, the annual parade kicks off at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Holmes Street… but there will be no parade in Arlington.
With more than 250,000 participants, the parade in Dallas is considered one of the largest events in the U.S.
But the North Texas MLK Parade and Celebration has been canceled. Last week the City of Arlington said it never received payment for a permit. But parade organizers say the city pulled out because of threats of a boycott.
Governor Gregory Abbott had been named the honorary grand marshal of the parade — a decision condemned by the Arlington NAACP. Organizers appealed the cancellation, but ran out of time.
Also happening across North Texas today —
- The Tarrant Churches Together MLK Day of Service offers families the opportunity to volunteer across the community today.
- Mayor Betsy Price will deliver remarks at a morning worship service at 8:00 a.m. at Baker Chapel AME Church.
- Fort Worth’s parade steps off at 9th and Commerce Street at 11:00 a.m. and ends with a rally at Sundance Square.
- Community leaders and churches will come together in Collin County for an event that celebrates Dr. King’s teachings and efforts to promote peace. It begins at 11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Allen.
- The 36th Annual MLK Celebration in Dallas ends today with the parade that begins at 10:00 a.m. marching all the way to Fair Park.