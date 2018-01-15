CORSICANA, Texas (CBS11) – It was a frigid night on Monday in Navarro County that only got colder as a winter weather front moved into North Texas.

Rain began to pour down in Corsicana as the sun set on the town. The area is expected to be one of the hardest hit in North Texas.

“It’s the roll of the dice on weather. Some days you get the good side, some days you get the bad side,” said John Gantt with the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management.

Gantt said their focus is on the roads, specifically the fast-freezing bridges and overpasses.

“The problem is we don’t have much practice. We don’t have slick streets that often with ice. So people don’t know how to drive on it,” said Gantt.

Emergency crews realize the area presents challenges when it comes to winter precipitation.

“Pretty much it’s hard to get around the county without crossing a bridge somewhere,” said Gantt.

Every school district in Navarro County made the decision to cancel classes on Tuesday. Navarro College also canceled classes.

“He’s probably pretty excited,” said Chloe-Ana Dorris, a Corsicana resident.

Fearing ice and snow, Dorris and her son Carter stocked up at the grocery store. So did many others.

“Crazy. We waited in line for quite a while,” said Dorris.

Emergency crews expect the worst of the weather to arrive shortly after midnight.

Extra crews are covering the area starting at 2:00 a.m.