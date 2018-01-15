GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are trying to piece together what led to a deadly shooting in Garland on Monday morning. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. outside of a house along Mosswood Court. Officers arrived at the scene to find two people injured.
Police explained that a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were both shot. They were transported to a nearby hospital, but the older victim was pronounced dead.
Early in the investigation, detectives received a tip that a red car was somehow involved in this incident. That vehicle was later found near Baylor Medical Center at Garland, where a 13-year-old boy was also recovering from a gunshot wound and several witnesses had gathered.
Officers are still speaking with those who witnessed the shooting to understand who fired the shots and what led up to such an eruption of violence.