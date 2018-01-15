WINTER WEATHER ON THE WAYCurrent Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under:Garland, Garland PD, Local TV, Mosswood Court, Shooting

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are trying to piece together what led to a deadly shooting in Garland on Monday morning. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. outside of a house along Mosswood Court. Officers arrived at the scene to find two people injured.

Police explained that a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were both shot. They were transported to a nearby hospital, but the older victim was pronounced dead.

8f4cb0ceb5624cceaaa9c8265e8eb9d8 1 Man Dead & 2 Teenagers Injured In Shooting At Garland Home

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Early in the investigation, detectives received a tip that a red car was somehow involved in this incident. That vehicle was later found near Baylor Medical Center at Garland, where a 13-year-old boy was also recovering from a gunshot wound and several witnesses had gathered.

Officers are still speaking with those who witnessed the shooting to understand who fired the shots and what led up to such an eruption of violence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch