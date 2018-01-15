WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYCurrent Info | Radar | Traffic | Closings & Delays | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Courtney Roland, Local TV, missing reporter, Prescription medication, sports reporter

HOUSTON (AP) — A sports journalist found wandering near a Houston highway after being reported missing has been discharged following several days in a hospital.

Courtney Roland (Image via @MattClareRivals)

Courtney Roland on Monday tweeted a message of thanks to medical personnel, Houston police and others who helped after what she calls an “adverse reaction” to her prescription medication.

Roland, who covers Texas A&M athletics for Rivals.com, a Yahoo!-owned publication focusing on college sports, didn’t identify the medication. She was discharged Friday.

The 29-year-old Roland was found Jan. 8 after being reported missing a day earlier. Officials say Roland had sent nonsensical texts to her mother.

Police said Roland suffered memory loss from reaction to the medication and was hospitalized for evaluation.

Roland’s tweet says she doing much better and looks forward to returning to work.

