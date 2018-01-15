CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Mike Mularkey, NFL, Tennessee Titans, Titans head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans split with coach Mike Mularkey on Monday after he revived a team with the NFL’s worst record over two seasons and led them to their first playoff victory in 14 years.

gettyimages 894417178 Titans Split With Mularkey After 1st Playoff Win In 14 Years

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Mularkey of the Tennessee Titans looks on from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game at Levi’s Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Titans announced the move two days after a 35-14 loss to New England in the AFC divisional round.

“It became evident that we saw different paths to achieve greater success,” controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said.

Mularkey had one year left on his contract and refused to discuss his status Sunday. But he said he had talked with Strunk and was ready to move “full speed” ahead. Mularkey also defended offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie’s play-calling with quarterback Marcus Mariota and said his coaching staff would be back as well.

Strunk said in a statement Monday she talked with Mularkey about extending his contract over the past week since a 22-21 comeback win against Kansas City in the wild-card round.

“It is certainly unfortunate that we couldn’t find enough common ground,” she said. “I generally believe that continuity is the best path for success, but I also view this as an important moment for our football team as we try to make that next step to sustained success on the field.”

General manager Jon Robinson will oversee his first coaching search with the Titans. He was hired two days before Mularkey had the interim title removed in January 2016. The Titans now are the seventh NFL team to change coaches since the start of the season.

The Titans have scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon.

Strunk turned to Mularkey in November 2015 when she fired Ken Whisenhunt after 23 games . Mularkey went 2-7 down the stretch as the Titans finished 3-13 to land the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016. That capped a 5-27 record over 2014 and 2015 that was the worst in the NFL.

Mularkey led the Titans to back-to-back 9-7 records — their first consecutive winning records since 2007-08. He finished with a 21-22 record after a season in which the Titans cost themselves the AFC South title with a three-game skid in December.

That left the Titans needing to beat the Jaguars, now in the AFC championship game, in the regular-season finale to reach the postseason for the first time since 2008. Missing out on the AFC South title was enough for fans who hadn’t been happy since Mularkey had the interim tag taken off his title in January 2016 after a short coaching search.

In Mularkey’s first full season, the Titans led the NFL scoring touchdowns inside the red zone, and they led the AFC while ranking third in rushing offense. Mariota also threw 26 touchdowns with only nine interceptions.

But in Mularkey’s second full season, the Titans failed to take advantage of an AFC South in which Andrew Luck play a down for Indianapolis and two-time defending division champ Houston lost rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson to an injury early.

Mariota also had is worst season yet with a career-worst 15 interceptions and 13 touchdowns. The run game, the basis of Mularkey’s offense, slumped to 15th in the NFL.

Mularkey talked about the speculation over his job security after the Titans turned in one of the NFL’s biggest playoff comebacks by a road team in beating the Chiefs. But their playoff run ended in a rout in New England.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

