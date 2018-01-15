MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Winter weather is heading toward to North Texas again. Temperatures will start to tumble on Monday afternoon before a wintry mix begins to fall across the Metroplex during the evening. That is expected to turn into snow and create a dangerous situation on area roadways by Tuesday morning.

That is quite a change in just the next 24 hours.

Advance preparations for the winter weather are already underway in Mesquite, where workers with the Texas Department of Transportation are getting the roads treated early. Crews will be hitting several counties to spread brine solution on the major roads and bridges. This process actually started last week, but will continue on Monday.

If you will be driving on Tuesday morning, make sure that your car is prepared for the blast of chilly temperatures. Mechanics have said that it is a good idea to check your tires, battery and coolant level before the winter weather hits. And pack supplies that you may need in case of an emergency — like blankets or food items.

Of course, anyone who is going outside on Monday night or Tuesday will also want to dress in layers. Bring gloves, scarves and a heavy jacket.

Back at home, you will want to protect your pets and plants. Pets need suitable shelter if they are going to stay outside — three solid walls with a base and roof that are weatherproof. However, experts at Dallas Animal Services said that it is best to bring the pets inside, if possible.

The Dallas Arboretum suggests that people use cloth blankets and towels to protect outdoor plants from freezing weather.