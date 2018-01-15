*Winter Weather Advisory: 6pm today -> noon Tuesday: Dallas, Tarrant, Rockwall, Collin, Parker, Johnson, Hood and Somervell counties.
*Winter Storm Warning: Midnight -> 6pm Tuesday: Ellis, Kaufman counties.
Today: Increasing clouds. High: Mid 50s. Cold front arrive this afternoon. Slight chance of showers. Temperatures falling below freezing this evening. Wind: Shifting north 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, windy and cold. Wintry mix through midnight. All snow after that. Light accum. north of I-20; heavier south. VERY windy and COLD. Low: 18-22. Chills: Single digits. Wind: North 20-30 G40mph
Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy and cold. Light snow and flurries through noon. High: Mid 20s. Wind: North 15-25 mph.
Tomorrow night: Clear and VERY cold. Low: 8-13
Wednesday: Sunny and continued cold. High: Low to mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. High: Low 40s.
Friday: Sunny. The warm up continues. High: Mid 50s