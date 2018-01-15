WINTER WEATHER ON THE WAYCurrent Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Cold Front, Dallas, dfw, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, Texas, Winter, Winter Weather Advisory

*Winter Weather Advisory: 6pm today -> noon Tuesday: Dallas, Tarrant, Rockwall, Collin, Parker, Johnson, Hood and Somervell counties.

*Winter Storm Warning: Midnight -> 6pm Tuesday: Ellis, Kaufman counties.

Today: Increasing clouds. High: Mid 50s. Cold front arrive this afternoon. Slight chance of showers. Temperatures falling below freezing this evening. Wind: Shifting north 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, windy and cold. Wintry mix through midnight. All snow after that. Light accum. north of I-20; heavier south. VERY windy and COLD. Low: 18-22. Chills: Single digits. Wind: North 20-30 G40mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy and cold. Light snow and flurries through noon. High: Mid 20s. Wind: North 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Clear and VERY cold. Low: 8-13

Wednesday: Sunny and continued cold. High: Low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. High: Low 40s.

Friday: Sunny. The warm up continues. High: Mid 50s

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch