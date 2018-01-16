FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The bitter cold is settling in for the night.

Most students in North Texas will be returning to school tomorrow, but of course, it will be bitterly cold.

Schools in Fort Worth ISD, Crowley ISD and likely other districts, will be opening the buildings early so students don’t have to wait in the cold when they get dropped off.

North Texas is seeing its second night with freezing temps. Extreme cold often means busy days for plumbers.

A-M Plumbing in Denton says the water sitting in your pipes freezes when the temperature is cold like tonight.

When it starts to warm back up, water starts leaking from cracked pipes.

“When the ground thaws out, we’ve been doing a lot of lawn yard leaks. The plastic will break, copper will break,” said Luis Lopez of A-M Plumbing. “We’re getting a lot of calls now for hose bibs. That’s pretty much the first thing that’s goes.”

That’s what happened at a strip mall in Cross Roads.

A water main line burst, forcing businesses to close down for several hours because they had no water while the pipe was repaired.

The owner of the company says his guys will be working overtime the next few days.

If you don’t want to see him., here’s his advice.

“Cover all the faucets, disconnect your hoses and run the water.”