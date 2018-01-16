CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
HARD FREEZE WARNINGClosings & Delays | Traffic | Current Info | Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:bitter blast, Bitter Cold, Crowley ISD, extreme cold, Fort Worth ISD, frozen pipes, Local TV, plumbers, Winter Weather

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The bitter cold is settling in for the night.

Most students in North Texas will be returning to school tomorrow, but of course, it will be bitterly cold.

Schools in Fort Worth ISD, Crowley ISD and likely other districts, will be opening the buildings early so students don’t have to wait in the cold when they get dropped off.

North Texas is seeing its second night with freezing temps. Extreme cold often means busy days for plumbers.

A-M Plumbing in Denton says the water sitting in your pipes freezes when the temperature is cold like tonight.

When it starts to warm back up, water starts leaking from cracked pipes.

“When the ground thaws out, we’ve been doing a lot of lawn yard leaks. The plastic will break, copper will break,” said Luis Lopez of A-M Plumbing. “We’re getting a lot of calls now for hose bibs. That’s pretty much the first thing that’s goes.”

That’s what happened at a strip mall in Cross Roads.

A water main line burst, forcing businesses to close down for several hours because they had no water while the pipe was repaired.

The owner of the company says his guys will be working overtime the next few days.

If you don’t want to see him., here’s his advice.

“Cover all the faucets, disconnect your hoses and run the water.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch