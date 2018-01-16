CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bonham ISD announced Tuesday, school will be cancelled through next Tuesday due to the flu.

During that time cleaning crews will be disinfecting classrooms and buses.

According to the announcement posted on the school district’s Facebook page, the recommendation to close the schools came from local health officials.

Here is the notice in full:

Date: January 16, 2018

Dear Bonham ISD School Community,

After much consideration and based on Texas Education Agency Attendance Guidelines and the Texas Department of Health’s best practices, Bonham ISD has made the decision to cancel school from Wednesday, January 17th through Tuesday, January 23rd due to the number of students and staff members exhibiting flu-like symptoms. Staff and students will return to their regular schedules on Wednesday, January 24th.

All Bonham ISD Campuses have seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases of influenza. As the number of confirmed cases of influenza grows, it is important to increase health and safety protocols for each campus, including disinfection of all buses and spaces. Local health officials have recommended a full 7 days to stop the cycle of spreading influenza.

All HOME school-related activities for this time period, including evening activities, will be canceled or relocated. We appreciate your support and patience as we work to ensure the health and safety of all Warriors.

Bad weather days will not be used for this time off and days will not have to be made up.

Please take all health precautions and refrain from coming in contact with others.

Please be sure to monitor all Bonham ISD media outlets for all updates, including updates for extracurricular activities.

  4. John Guy says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Health authorities admit this year’s flu vaccine is only 10% effective.

    But of course, they urge you to take the vaccine anyway . Why is this year’s vaccine ineffective? Because it’s made using chicken eggs, and researchers have discovered that the flu virus—which is placed in the vaccine—mutates in chicken eggs.

    Therefore, by the time a person takes the flu shot, he’s not being protected against this year’s seasonal flu virus. He’s being protected against a mutated virus that isn’t causing the flu this year.

    That would mean the flu vaccine has been ineffective for decades.

    Egg-Based Flu Vaccines

    source: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pro

    The most common way that flu vaccines are made is using an egg-based
    manufacturing process that has been used for more than 70 years.
    Egg-based vaccine manufacturing is used to make both inactivated (killed) vaccine (usually called the “flu shot”) and live attenuated (weakened) vaccine (usually called the “nasal spray”).

    The egg-based production process begins with CDC or another laboratory partner in the WHO Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System
    providing private sector manufacturers with candidate vaccine viruses
    (CVVs) grown in eggs per current FDA regulatory requirements. These CVVs
    are then injected into fertilized hen’s eggs and incubated for several
    days to allow the viruses to replicate. The virus-containing fluid is
    harvested from the eggs. For flu shots, the influenza viruses for the
    vaccine are then inactivated (killed), and virus antigen is purified.
    The manufacturing process continues with purification and testing. For
    the attenuated nasal spray vaccine, the starting CVVs are weakened
    viruses and go through a different production process. FDA tests and
    approves vaccines prior to release and shipment. This mutates in chicken eggs
    during the replicate phase.

    Reply Report comment
  5. David Milner says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    No need to disinfect buses etc. The flu virus will die on its own on surfaces within 24 hours

    Reply Report comment

