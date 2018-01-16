FORT WORTH (KRLD) – Fort Worth police need your nose to help them sniff out some fragrance thieves.
On December 23rd at 10:46 p.m., three men went into the Walgreens on Golden Triangle Boulevard at Beach Street and stole $1,800 dollars worth of fragrances. They pried the display case open, filled two baskets with fragrances and left the store without paying.
Six days later at noon, they pulled off an identical theft at a Walgreens on North Tarrant Parkway and made off with $1,500 dollars in fragrances.
In both cases, the thieves were seen leaving in a blue Nissan Sentra.
If you know who the thieves are, call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4692.
Comments
Andrew GreensteinHaving attended the same high school as Jay Leno and the same college as David Letterman, Andrew Greenstein was destined for a career in...More from Andrew Greenstein