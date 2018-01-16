DALLAS (CBS11) – The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas has launched a campaign to help homeless people stay warm this winter.
The “Give $3.60 and Warm a Sole Sock Drive” aims to raise money to buy the estimated 4,000 homeless people in Dallas a new pair of warm socks.
Susan Hoff of the United Way said the campaign is as much about awareness for homelessness as it is about protecting some of the most vulnerable people on the streets from the elements.
“For every 3 dollars and 60 cents donated we will make sure a pair of socks goes to a homeless individual,” said Hoff.
The socks will be given out on January 25 during the national count of the homeless event where volunteers tally the numbers of homeless people.
“It’s important to talk to folks on that evening, but also give them something. Some socks that could be helpful for at least a little while,” said Hoff.
For details on how to contribute to the sock drive, click here.