DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a man they accuse of breaking into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulting her.
Police said 32-year-old Dewayne Turner matched a detailed description the victim gave investigators.
Turner was arrested Monday for aggravated sexual assault.
The assault happened early last Friday morning at an apartment near Northwest Highway and Greenville Avenue in Northeast Dallas.
Turner’s DNA profile has been submitted for comparison to other sexual assault cases.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of sexual assault by a suspect fitting Turner’s description is asked to come forward and contact Detective Haecker at 214-671-3584.