PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A man accused of being ejected from a Philadelphia Eagles playoff game because he was intoxicated and didn’t have a ticket and then punching a police horse in the face has been charged with assault.
Police say 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks was turned away from Saturday’s game between the Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons and then approached a mounted police officer and started punching a horse named Nicky in the face, neck and shoulder. Police say some of the blows landed on the officer’s legs.
Court records indicate Hendricks is charged with aggravated assault, trespassing and taunting a police animal.
Court records don’t list a defense attorney for Hendricks. A phone number listed in his name rang unanswered Tuesday.
Police say the horse and the officer weren’t injured.
The Eagles won the game 15-10.
