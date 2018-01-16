NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Just before Christmas officials with Texas-based Jason’s Deli were notified that the company had been the victim of a data breach.
Payment processors notified the restaurateur that a “large quantity” of credit/debit card information had appeared for sale on the “dark web” and that a significant amount of it had come from their deli locations.
The Beaumont-based company is still investigating, but believe thieves used malware — which they say has been pinpointed and removed — to get card information off point-of-sale terminals beginning back in June of 2017. The breach possibly involves some 2,000,000 payment card numbers.
Jason’s Deli has more than 70 locations across the state — including more than 30 in North Texas.
The breach means thieves can et the data stored in a payment card’s magnetic strip; information that could include the cardholder’s name, credit or debit card number and expiration date. But Jason’s Deli officials say CSC/CVV codes of the back of cards and card PIN numbers were not compromised.
Anyone who believes their information may have been compromised is being advised to contact their credit or debit card company, contact Jason’s Deli at customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or call them at 409-838-1976 (Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm CST), to obtain more information.
Here is the list of North Texas locations affected by the security breach.
- 4021 Beltline Rd Addison
- 906 W McDermott Dr Allen
- 3803 South Cooper Arlington
- 780 Road to Six Flags St East Arlington
- 2200 Airport Fwy Bedford
- 905 N Hwy 67, Ste 400 Cedar Hill
- 10220 Technology Blvd Dallas
- 1409 Main St Dallas
- 18111 Dallas Pkwy Dallas
- 7412 Greenville Ave Dallas
- 9100 N Central Expressway Dallas
- 5400 East Mockingbird Lane Dallas
- 6020 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound
- 9517 Sage Meadow Trail Fort Worth
- 6244 Camp Bowie Fort Worth
- 2217 Midtown Ln Fort Worth
- 5100 Overton Ridge Blvd Fort Worth
- 8520 Hwy 12 Frisco
- 5845 El Dorado Pkwy Frisco
- 1270 William D Tate Ave Grapevine
- 7707 N MacArthur Blvd Irving
- 742 Hebron Pkwy Lewisville
- 1718 N Hwy 287 Mansfield
- 1681 N Central Expy McKinney
- 1725 N Town East Blvd Mesquite
- 8517 Davis Blvd North Richland Hills
- 925 N Central Expy Plano
- 4801 W Parker Rd Plano
- 101 S Coit Rd Richardson
- 1520 North Hwy 377 Roanoke