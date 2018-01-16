CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Darien Wren, Forney, Kaufman County jail., Phillip Anthony Ratcliff

FORNEY (CBSDFW) – Forney police have arrested two suspects for beating up and robbing a man at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

forney robbery suspects Two Men Charged In Aggravated Robbery At Forney Apartment Complex

Phillip Anthony Ratcliff (Left) & Darien Wren (Right)

Officers were called to the Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite to meet with a male victim who told police that he was robbed in the Gateway Cedars apartment complex parking lot in the 1100 block of North Gateway Blvd.

Detectives gathered information on the assault and arrested 20-year-old Phillip Anthony Ratcliff and 21-year-old Darien Wren on Sunday afternoon at the apartment complex for their roles in the crime.

Ratcliff and Wren are being held in the Kaufman County jail on aggravated robbery charges.

Their bails have been set at $100,000 each.

If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Criminal Investigations Department at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522 and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller

 

