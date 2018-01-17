The Bonham ISD is closed today, but not because of the cold frigid air.
Bonham ISD officials say the entire district will be shut down through next Tuesday because so many students have the flu.
School leaders hope all students will stay home, rest and get better.
Official say that all schools will be cleaned and disinfected during the break.
School officials say they have seen a spike in flu cases since students returned to classes earlier this month.
The days missed will not have to be made up and no bad weather (snow) days will have to be used
