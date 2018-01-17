CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:AFC Championship, New England Patriots, NFL, Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – The Patriots say quarterback Tom Brady did not attend a scheduled AFC championship news conference Wednesday because he was meeting with the team medical staff for a right hand injury.

gettyimages 9001139201 Brady Limited Participant In Practice With Right Hand Injury

FOXBORO, MA – DECEMBER 31: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

According to New England’s first injury report of the week, Brady was a limited participant in the practice held earlier in the day.

It was the Patriots’ first practice in preparation for Sunday’s conference title game against Jacksonville. Defensive lineman Alan Branch and running backs Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead also were limited by knee injuries.

Brady appeared on the Patriots’ weekly injury report several times during the latter half of the regular season with both an Achilles tendon and left shoulder injury.

The 40-year-old has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career.

