DALLAS (CBS11) – School crossing guards will keep getting paid in Dallas.
The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to spend more than $2 million to pay their salaries through the end of the school year.
Dallas County Schools, the company that previously paid them, said it only had enough money to pay them through January.
Dallas County voters chose to dissolve Dallas County Schools last November.
Next fall, the nine school districts that have used DCS would have to provide their own transportation to students.