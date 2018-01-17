CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:Antonio Cochran, Dallas, deliberations, Local TV, Murder Trial, Zoe Hastings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jurors in the Antonio Cochran murder trial will try again Thursday to reach a verdict in the case that could send him to prison for the rest of his life. They deliberated for about four and a half hours before stopping for the night.

Cochran is accused of capital murder in the October 2015 abduction murder of 18-year-old Zoe Hastings. According to investigators, Hastings had stopped to return a Redbox movie on her way to church. Prosecutors claim Cochran abducted her and drove to a nearby creek bed where she was later murdered.

During closing arguments, lead prosecutor Pat Kirlin often referred to an alleged sexual assault that also occurred… telling jurors that Cochran was guilty of “kidnapping. Rape. Robbery… in a matter of minutes.”

But, defense attorney Paul Johnson reminded jurors that the medical examiner found no evidence of sexual assault and that the defendant is not charged with sexual assault. According to Johnson, the issue of rape is only being mentioned to “inflame” the jury.

The eight woman and four men have much to consider. Prosecutor Justin Lord drew on the emotional aspects of the case, calling it a “nightmare” for the Hastings family and asking the jury to use “common sense” to reach a verdict of guilty. Lord focused heavily on the cell phone geomapping in his portion of the closing.

“The only time that Antonio Cochran’s phone is ever hitting the tower by the Walgreens is on the date and time that Zoe is kidnapped and killed,” said Lord. Prosecutors also honed in on the defendant’s DNA recovered from the handle of the murder weapon.

Defense attorney Paul Johnson conceded that his client’s DNA was on the handle of the knife; but, insisted that Cochran could have handled the knife while he was working at a local movie theater where such items are often found. Johnson also stressed that none of Cochran’s fingerprints were recovered from the minivan, and there was no other physical evidence to tie him to the violent, bloody scene.

That’s significant because two prosecution witnesses told the jury that a man walked up and grabbed Hastings’ door, before climbing in and driving away. She was found with her throat cut in a nearby creek bed the following morning.

During his closing, Johnson told the jurors “I know this case is going to stay with you for a long time. The popular thing to do today would be to go back there and convict. I’m going to ask you to do the thing you told me you would do: make the hard decision, do what is right and return a verdict of not guilty.”

As jurors deliberated this afternoon, they sent three questions to the judge. One note asked for a defense exhibit — a picture showing the Walgreens where Hastings disappeared. A second note was to ask a question about mitochondrial DNA. A third asked about the timeframe of police interviews with the men who would later become prosecution witnesses.

The defense has repeatedly worked to discredit the testimony of Gary Whitman, a career criminal who admitted to using meth. Johnson questioned whether it would have been possible for Whitman to hear and see what he claimed to have witnessed from his location across the street from the Walgreens.

The jury will resume deliberations Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch