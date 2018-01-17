DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new winter peak demand record for electricity use was set last night and this morning due to the extreme low temperatures across Texas.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says that the previous winter peak demand record of 62,855 megawats was broken Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The new record, 65,731 megawats, was set between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
ERCOT manages the flow of electric power on the Texas Interconnection that supplies power to 24 million Texas customers, representing nearly 85 percent of the state’s electric load.
ERCOT said that they had “sufficient generation and transmission resources available” to keep up with demand during the winter cold snap that effected most of Texas.