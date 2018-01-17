CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Cold, electricity, Electricity consumption, ERCOT, freezing, Winter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new winter peak demand record for electricity use was set last night and this morning due to the extreme low temperatures across Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says that the previous winter peak demand record of 62,855 megawats was broken  Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The new record, 65,731 megawats, was set between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

ERCOT manages the flow of electric power on the Texas Interconnection that supplies power to 24 million Texas customers, representing nearly 85 percent of the state’s electric load.

ERCOT said that they had “sufficient generation and transmission resources available” to keep up with demand during the winter cold snap that effected most of Texas.

 

