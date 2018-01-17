(CBS11) – If you grew up in the 80’s, you will know the band Berlin and that it has no know ties to the capital of Germany. It was a name that the band members thought sounded European and cool, especially with their new wave/synth-pop/post punk style of music. The band was formed in 1978 in Orange County CA with John Crawford (bass), David Dimond (guitar), Ric Olsen (guitar), Rod Learned (drums), and Terri Nunn (vocals) but was pared down to a trio in 1985.

The band started off having trouble getting record labels to take them seriously but eventually they started making headway. They had two songs that hit the Billboard Top 40: “No More Words,” #23 in 1984, and their only #1 hit in 1986, “Take My Breath Away” a song featured in the movie Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. However, by 1987, the band officially disbanded due to an album that was not successful and some personnel differences of opinions on “Take My Breath Away.” Nunn liked the song while others in the band did not since it had not been written and composed by a Berlin band member. There were some reformation that took place a few years later. In 2016, Terri announced that she, Crawford and Diamond were writing new material and planning a tour and new album in 2017.

The song featured here is “The Metro” from 1981, which really exemplifies their style so well. Written by John Crawford and running 4:07, the song goes like this:

“I’m alone sitting with my empty glass

My four walls follow me through my past

I was on a Paris train I emerged in London rain

And you were waiting there swimming through apologies

I remember searching for the perfect words

I was hoping you might change your mind

I remember a soldier sleeping next to me

Riding on the metro”

You can hear this song on Sirius XM 80’s on 8 with Nina Blackwood, Alan Hunter, Mark Goodman, and Martha Quinn.

Enjoy the ride with Berlin!