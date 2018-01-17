FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they say attacked a woman and stole her car while her daughter was inside.
Police say the attack happened as the woman left a grocery store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue on November 13, 2017 at around 7 p.m.
According to police, as the woman was getting into her car, she was attacked by the suspect. Her 11-year-old daughter was also in the car.
Police say the the suspect pushed the woman to the ground and stole her car keys. She was able to get her daughter out of the car before the suspect drove away.
Police describe the suspect was a black male with a gold tooth. Pictures of the suspect were also released.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 817.392.4374.