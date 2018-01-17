CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Austin York
Filed Under:Burleson, church parking lot, Deadly Crash, Quan family

BURLESON, Texas (KRLD-AM) – A Burleson mother and her 7-year-old daughter will be laid to rest Thursday, after they were killed pulling into a church parking lot.

The Quan family’s Honda minivan was stopped waiting to make a left turn into Cana Baptist Church, when a Ford F-150 pickup did not see the minivan and hit it from behind.

screen shot 2018 01 17 at 7 27 46 pm Funeral Thursday For Burleson Mother, Daughter After Deadly Crash Outside Church

Quan family (Courtesy: Quan family)

Lori Quan and her daughter, Hannah, were killed. Keith Quan, who was driving the minivan, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where his cousin Denise Quan says he’s still recovering.

“He has multiple broken bones, collapsed lungs, lacerated liver and infections. He is still in critical condition,” Quan said.

The couple’s 3-year-old daughter was in the minivan as well but is doing fine. She is staying with family fiends.

“At first she wasn’t grasping the severity of the situation but I think their has been a slow realization,” Quan said.

The driver of the F-150, Andrew Smith, 30, and two people in the Ranger were injured and hospitalized. All have been released.

The memorial will take place at Cana Baptist Church, Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical costs

