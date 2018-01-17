BURLESON, Texas (KRLD-AM) – A Burleson mother and her 7-year-old daughter will be laid to rest Thursday, after they were killed pulling into a church parking lot.
The Quan family’s Honda minivan was stopped waiting to make a left turn into Cana Baptist Church, when a Ford F-150 pickup did not see the minivan and hit it from behind.
Lori Quan and her daughter, Hannah, were killed. Keith Quan, who was driving the minivan, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where his cousin Denise Quan says he’s still recovering.
“He has multiple broken bones, collapsed lungs, lacerated liver and infections. He is still in critical condition,” Quan said.
The couple’s 3-year-old daughter was in the minivan as well but is doing fine. She is staying with family fiends.
“At first she wasn’t grasping the severity of the situation but I think their has been a slow realization,” Quan said.
The driver of the F-150, Andrew Smith, 30, and two people in the Ranger were injured and hospitalized. All have been released.
The memorial will take place at Cana Baptist Church, Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical costs