FORT WORTH (CBS11) – A jury found the man who shot and killed a good Samaritan in May 2016 in an Arlington parking lot guilty of murder on Wednesday.

Ricci Bradden’s wife worked at the Walgreens in the 5600 block of New York Avenue when police say Bradden confronted her just outside of the store’s front doors, shooting her in the leg.

She recovered.

riccibradden Good Samaritan Killer Found Guilty Of Murder

Ricci Bradden (mug shot from Arlington PD)

At the same time, retired Marine T.J. Antell tried to intervene and was shot and killed.

Bradden was attempting to take off from the scene in his vehicle when Antell stepped in with a gun of his own, pointing it at Bradden to try to keep him from getting away.

Bradden, who was stationed at Fort Hood, turned himself in on his way back to the Army post.

tj antell Good Samaritan Killer Found Guilty Of Murder

T.J. Antell was gunned down when he tried to help a woman during a domestic violence incident in Arlington. (credit: Facebook)

Bradden’s defense attorney, Pete Schulte, plans to appeal the verdict.

