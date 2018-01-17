DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a bus stop Wednesday morning.
Officials said the woman was found unresponsive just before 8 a.m. at a bus stop at the intersection of South Malcolm X Boulevard and Peabody.
Dallas Fire-Rescue made the initial contact with her after calls for a welfare check at the bus stop. She was reported dead at the scene.
Witnesses told officials they had interacted with the woman in the area over the past few days.
“She was homeless. She was very distraught. She would cry. A lot of people tried to help her out, but she didn’t want the help,” said witness Broderick Auzenne.
Witnesses in the area said the woman was in a wheelchair.
“My friend said, ‘Where’s the lady in the wheelchair?’ We saw the wheelchair but we didn’t see. I came over there to see. I looked down… she was laying on the ground,” said Auzenne.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
DART police do not suspect foul play. There has been no word if weather played a factor in her death.