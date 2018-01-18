ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were injured, one of them seriously, after a stalled car was hit from behind on Interstate-20 in Arlington.
The crash happened just after midnight in the westbound lanes of the highway, near Bowman Springs.
According to police, when a car stalled in the middle of the roadway a man inside got out to push it to the shoulder. A woman with him stayed inside the car to steer it from the lane. Sometime during the attempt to get to safety hit the disabled car from behind.
The man pushing the vehicle was able to jump clear and was only slightly injured, but the woman in the car was seriously hurt. Both were taken to a local hospital.
The female driver who ran into the stalled car did stop at the scene, but was not arrested.
Police have not said if alcohol was a factor in the crash.