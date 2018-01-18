A nurse draws a dose of flu vaccine. (credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The deadly flu season continues in North Texas. The Collin County Health Department reported six deaths related to the illness this season Thursday.
Officials with the department said the deaths are all adults but haven’t released ages or if they had any prior health issues.
On Wednesday, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported seven flu-related deaths of adults from 51 to 89 years old. This brought the total deaths this flu season to 38.
