CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Steve Pickett
Filed Under:Bribery, county commissioner district 2, county commissioners race, Dallas County, Local TV

DALLAS (CBS11) – A political chess move or an illegal bribe disguised as financial help? A dispute between two Dallas County political candidates has elevated to a complaint filed with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

County Commissioner District 2 candidate Stephen Stanley claims a recorded conversation with fellow candidate J.J. Koch documents an illegal offer to pay Stanley if he left the District 2 race.

“And if you have any debts incurred by the campaign, I’m happy to write a check for that,” Koch can be heard stating on the recording.

Koch, a Dallas area lawyer, confirmed Thursday the voice on the recording is his, but he says was not committing any unethical or illegal act. “I was offering to help him if he had campaign debts, and was looking to leave the race. This was not a bribe,” Koch said.

Stanley, a former Garland City Councilman, said the phone call discussed several disputes regarding the campaign, including discussion over whether he would leave the race.

“I’m perfectly fine. My consultant has a pretty good game strategy,” Stanley responded to Koch’s payment offer. Stanley said the phone call, recorded last October, troubled him for a while. “It took me off guard. In the first five minutes he offered to pay off any campaign debt, if I had any,” he said.

screen shot 2018 01 18 at 7 12 10 pm Bribery Allegations Shake Up Dallas County Political Race

Koch’s attorney Pete Schulte said nothing in the conversation would constitute a criminal bribe.

“This is politics. Koch is the front runner in the race, and they know it,” Schulte said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch